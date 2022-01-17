THE TENNESSEE WILDLIFE RESOURCES AGENCY IS SEEKING PUBLIC COMMENTS FOR ITS 2022-2024 HUNTING REGULATIONS. THIS IS AN OPPORTUNITY FOR THE PUBLIC TO SHARE IDEAS, COMMENTS, AND MAKE SUGGESTIONS ABOUT HUNTING SEASON DATES, BAG LIMITS, WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA (WMA) REGULATIONS, AND MORE. THE PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD IS OPEN THROUGH FEB. 15. COMMENTS MAY BE EMAILED. PLEASE INCLUDE “HUNTING SEASON COMMENTS” ON THE SUBJECT LINE OF EMAILED SUBMISSIONS. REGULAR MAIL SUBMISSIONS MAY BE SENT TO HUNTING SEASON COMMENTS, TWRA WILDLIFE AND FORESTRY DIVISION, 5101 EDMONDSON PIKE, NASHVILLE, TN 37211.
Latest News
- Donations Being Accepted by Friends of Lawrence County Animals
- TWRA Seeking Public Comments for 2022-2024 Hunting Regulations
- CSCC to Host Virtual Reconnect Information Session
- Lisa Newton
- Eldred Franklin "Frank" Caldwell, Jr.
- Lawrence County Native Named Miss Teen Alabama
- Lawrence County 911 Reminder
- Petition Deadline for Loretto City Election
Currently in Lawrenceburg
33°
Cloudy
34° / 29°
1 PM
34°
2 PM
35°
3 PM
36°
4 PM
36°
5 PM
35°
Most Popular
Articles
- Giles County Man Killed In Early Saturday Traffic Crash; Alabama Man Charged
- Giles County Schools Closed Thursday and Friday due to Widespread Illness
- Tiffany Caitlyn Sutton
- Lawrenceburg Rotary Club Welcomes Two New Members
- Updated Cases of COVID in Tennessee
- John Edwin "Red" Wilburn
- Annual Sunshine Law Notice - City of Lawrenceburg
- Franklin Floyd Brewer
- Steve Truitt
- Emily Eslick Harmon
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.