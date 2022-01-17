TWRA LOGO

THE TENNESSEE WILDLIFE RESOURCES AGENCY IS SEEKING PUBLIC COMMENTS FOR ITS 2022-2024 HUNTING REGULATIONS. THIS IS AN OPPORTUNITY FOR THE PUBLIC TO SHARE IDEAS, COMMENTS, AND MAKE SUGGESTIONS ABOUT HUNTING SEASON DATES, BAG LIMITS, WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA (WMA) REGULATIONS, AND MORE. THE PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD IS OPEN THROUGH FEB. 15. COMMENTS MAY BE EMAILED. PLEASE INCLUDE “HUNTING SEASON COMMENTS” ON THE SUBJECT LINE OF EMAILED SUBMISSIONS. REGULAR MAIL SUBMISSIONS MAY BE SENT TO HUNTING SEASON COMMENTS, TWRA WILDLIFE AND FORESTRY DIVISION, 5101 EDMONDSON PIKE, NASHVILLE, TN 37211.

