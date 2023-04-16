TWRA LOGO

THE TENNESSEE WILDLIFE RESOURCES AGENCY IS ACCEPTING COMMENTS ABOUT NEXT YEAR’S FISHING REGULATIONS. MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC ARE ENCOURAGED TO SHARE THEIR THOUGHTS WITH THE TWRA BY APRIL 22. FEEDBACK CAN BE EMAILED TO FISHINGREG.COMMENTS@TN.GOV. THE TENNESSEE FISH AND WILDLIFE COMMISSION WILL PREVIEW PROPOSED FISHING REGULATION CHANGES THIS SUMMER. 

