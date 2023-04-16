THE TENNESSEE WILDLIFE RESOURCES AGENCY IS ACCEPTING COMMENTS ABOUT NEXT YEAR’S FISHING REGULATIONS. MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC ARE ENCOURAGED TO SHARE THEIR THOUGHTS WITH THE TWRA BY APRIL 22. FEEDBACK CAN BE EMAILED TO FISHINGREG.COMMENTS@TN.GOV. THE TENNESSEE FISH AND WILDLIFE COMMISSION WILL PREVIEW PROPOSED FISHING REGULATION CHANGES THIS SUMMER.
Latest News
- Motorists reminded of construction zone in north Lawrenceburg
- Pulaski board holds work session April 17
- Lawrence County School Board convenes April 27
- Babe Ruth signups underway in Lawrenceburg
- TWRA seeks feedback on 2024 fishing regs
- Campbellsville gets ready for 5K
- Lawrence County Master Gardeners to host plant sale
- Bill to extend scenic status for Duck River heads to governor
Currently in Lawrenceburg
59°
Sunny
61° / 51°
7 PM
58°
8 PM
54°
9 PM
53°
10 PM
51°
11 PM
50°
Most Popular
Articles
- THP Roadside Checkpoints
- Charges filed in Spring Hill investigation
- Lawrenceburg Man Dies in Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash
- Drugs Seized During Traffic Stop
- Turkey season opens in Tennessee
- Wayne County wreck claims life
- Muscle Shoals 100th birthday bash set for April 22
- One Person Killed Five Injured in Fatal Crash over the Weekend
- Linda Hodges Parker
- Kevin Ray Smith
© Copyright 2023 Radio 7 Media 1212 N. Locust Ave.,, Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.