THE TENNESSEE WILDLIFE RESOURCES AGENCY AND THE UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE ARE HOSTING A PUBLIC INFORMATIONAL MEETING TO ADDRESS QUESTIONS REGARDING CHRONIC WASTEING DISEASE IN WAYNE COUNTY. THE MEETING IS SCHEDULED FOR SEPTEMBER 6TH FROM 7 TO 8:30 AT WAYNE COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL LOCATED AT 707 SOUTH MAIN STREET IN WAYNESBORO.

