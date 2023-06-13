NEWS

THE TENNESSEE WILDLIFE RESOURCES FOUNDATION, A 501C3 NONPROFIT, HAS PUT TOGETHER 10 PRIZE PACKAGES TO BE AWARDED IN THE 2023 TENNESSEE CONSERVATION RAFFLE. ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE, TWRF WILL BE GIVING AWAY A 50,000 DOLLAR VEHICLE VOUCHER THAT MAY BE APPILED TO A NEW FORD VEHICLE AND OTHER PIRZES SUCH AS A TRAVEL TRAILER, AN ELK HUNTING PACKAGE, A BASS PRO SHOPS FISHING PACKAGE AND MUCH MORE. A SINGLE TICKET IS 20 DOLLARS, 3 FOR 50 DOLLARS, AND 10 FOR 100 DOLLARS. FOR MORE INFORMATION VISIT, T W R F DOT NET.

