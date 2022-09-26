US MARINE CORPS TOYS FOR TOTS OF SOUTHERN MIDDLE TENNESSEE IS IN NEED OF AN EMPTY STORE BUILDING OR WAREHOUSE TO USE TO STORE TOYS AND DO SORTING AND BAGGING IN IT FROM NOW TO UNTIL THE END OF DECEMBER. SOUTHERN MIDDLE TENNESSE TOYS FOR TOTS COVER GILES, LAWRENCE, WAYNE, MAURY, MARSHALL, LEWIS, LINCOLN, MOORE, FRANKLIN, AND COFFEE COUNTIES. THEY WOULD PREFER SPACE IN GILES COUNTY BUT COULD MAKE ONE IN LAWRENCE COUNTY WORK ALSO. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 931-565-4438
Latest News
- Lower Unemployment Rate Across Tennessee
- Halloween Night Check Points
- Event to Support FCE Clubs to Create Quilts for Veterans
- Wanda Gail Tosh Willis
- Three Siblings Died in Train Collision in Marshall County
- Campbellsville Heritage Festival
- U.S. Marine Corps Needs Space for Toys for Tots
- Lawrence County Woman Dies in Fatal Wreck Sunday
Currently in Lawrenceburg
62°
75° / 52°
9 PM
59°
10 PM
56°
11 PM
54°
12 AM
51°
1 AM
50°
Most Popular
Articles
- Lawrence County Man Dies in Fatal Wreck Thursday
- Lawrence County Man Dies in Fatal Wreck Sunday
- Drug Arrest in Lauderdale County
- Tennessee Highway Patrol Checkpoints
- Maury County Sheriff's Department Seeking Public's Help in Locating Stolen Vehicle
- Lawrenceburg Man Arrested for Public Intoxication
- City of Florence Police Seeks Public's Help in Locating Missing Teen
- Lawrence County Woman Dies in Fatal Wreck Sunday
- Perry County Sheriff's Department Alerts the Public of a Scam.
- Lawrenceburg Police Department Seeks Help Locating Mathew Gaines on a Felony Warrant
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.