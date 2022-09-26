toys for tots

US MARINE CORPS TOYS FOR TOTS OF SOUTHERN MIDDLE TENNESSEE IS IN NEED OF AN EMPTY STORE BUILDING OR WAREHOUSE TO USE TO STORE TOYS AND DO SORTING AND BAGGING IN IT FROM NOW TO UNTIL THE END OF DECEMBER. SOUTHERN MIDDLE TENNESSE TOYS FOR TOTS COVER GILES, LAWRENCE, WAYNE, MAURY, MARSHALL, LEWIS, LINCOLN, MOORE, FRANKLIN, AND COFFEE COUNTIES. THEY WOULD PREFER SPACE IN GILES COUNTY BUT COULD MAKE ONE IN LAWRENCE COUNTY WORK ALSO. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 931-565-4438

