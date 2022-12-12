NEWS

TENNESSEE GOV. BILL LEE AND DEPARTMENT OF ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT COMMISSIONER STUART MCWHORTER RECENTLY ANNOUNCED ULTIUM CELLS LLC, A JOINT VENTURE OF LG ENERGY SOLUTION AND GENERAL MOTORS, WILL EXPAND ITS SPRING HILL, TENNESSEE, BATTERY CELL MANUFACTURING OPERATIONS. THE PROJECT REPRESENTS A $275 MILLION INVESTMENT BY ULTIUM CELLS, WHICH IS IN ADDITION TO THE $2.3 BILLION INVESTMENT ANNOUNCED IN APRIL 2021 AND IS EXPECTED TO CREATE 400 ADDITIONAL JOBS. ONCE THE FACILITY IS FULLY OPERATIONAL, ULTIUM CELLS IS EXPECTED TO EMPLOY A WORKFORCE OF 1,700 IN MAURY COUNTY.

