THE UNIVERSITY OF NORTH ALABAMA IS SEEKING 1830 PEOPLE TO DONATE AT LEAST 10 DOLLARS TO UNA DURING THE MONTH OF MARCH AND DURING THE 1830 GIVING INITIATIVE. THE DRIVE STARTS MARCH 1ST AND THE NUMBER 1830 WAS CHOSEN BECAUSE 1830 WAS THE YEAR THE UNVERSITY WAS CHARTERED, MAKING IT THE OLDEST PUBLIC UNIVERSITY IN ALABAMA. FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO una.edu/givingday.

