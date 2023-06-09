UNA - UNIVERSITY OF NORTH ALABAMA LOGO

ON FRIDAY MORNING, THE UNIVERSITY OF NORTH ALABAMA BOARD OF TRUSTEES APPROVED AN ON-CAMPUS MULITPURPOSE STADIUM PROJECT. THE STADIUM WILL BE NAMED THE BANK OF INDEPENDENT STADIUM AND EXTERNAL FUNDRAISING WILL BE THE CORE DRIVER FOR the DEVELOPMENT OF THE NEW FACILITY. THE VOTE WAS UNAMIOUS AND THE BOArD ALSO AUTHORIZED THE NEXT STEPS FOR THE VENUE’S DESIGN AND PLANNING PROCESS.

