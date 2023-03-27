THE UNIVERSITY OF NORTH ALABAMA IS CONTINUING TO SEEK 1830 PEOPLE TO DONATE AT LEAST 10 DOLLARS TO UNA DURING THE MONTH OF MARCH THROUGH THEIR 1830 GIVING INITIATIVE. THE DRIVE ENDS FRIDAY AND THE NUMBER 1830 WAS CHOSEN BECAUSE 1830 WAS THE YEAR THE UNVERSITY WAS CHARTERED, MAKING IT THE OLDEST PUBLIC UNIVERSITY IN ALABAMA. CURRENTLY THERE HAVE BEEN 977 DONORS REPRESENTING 45 STATES. FOR MORE INFORMATION AND TO DONATE GO TO UNA.EDU/GIVINGDAY.
