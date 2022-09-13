NEWS

THE UNIVERSITY OF NORTH ALABAMA HAS BEEN NAMED AS ONE OF THE BEST COLLEGES TO WORK FOR, ACCORDING TO THE GREAT COLLEGES TO WORK FOR PROGRAM. THIS IS THE FOURTH TIME UNA HAS ACHIEVED THIS RECOGNITION SINCE 2010. THE RESULTS, RELEASED MONDAY IN A SPECIAL INSERT OF THE CHRONICLE OF HIGHER EDUCATION, ARE BASED ON A SURVEY OF 212 COLLEGES AND UNIVERSITIES. IN ALL, 68 OF THOSE INSTITUTIONS ACHIEVED “GREAT COLLEGES TO WORK FOR” RECOGNITION FOR SPECIFIC BEST PRACTICES AND POLICIES. RESULTS ARE REPORTED FOR SMALL, MEDIUM, AND LARGE INSTITUTIONS, WITH UNA INCLUDED AMONG MEDIUM UNIVERSITIES WITH 3,000 TO 9,999 STUDENTS. UNA WON HONORS IN A NUMBER OF CATEGORIES THIS YEAR, INCLUDING: COMPENSATION AND BENEFITS; CONFIDENCE IN SENIOR LEADERSHIP; DIVERSITY, INCLUSION, AND BELONGING; FACULTY AND STAFF WELL-BEING; AND JOB SATISFACTION AND SUPPORT. UNA WAS ALSO NAMED TO THE GREAT COLLEGES TO WORK FOR HONOR ROLL, A STATUS GRANTED TO ONLY 42 COLLEGES EACH YEAR WHO ARE HIGHLIGHTED MOST ACROSS THE RECOGNITION CATEGORIES.

Recommended for you