THE UNIVERSITY OF NORTH ALABAMA HAS SET A NEW ENROLLMENT RECORD WITH THE START OF THE 2023-2024 ACADEMIC YEAR. ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE OFFICALS ADVISED AN EXCESS OF MORE THAN 10,600 STUDENTS HAVE CONVERGED ON THE CAMPUS AT THE BEGINNING OF THIS SCHOOL YEAR AND NEW REGISTRATIONS CONTINUE TO ARRIVE DAILY. THESE STUDENTS INCLUDE TRADITIONAL, CAMPUS-BASED LEARNERS AS WELL AS ONLINE STUDENTS, EARLY COLLEGE STUDENTS, AND DEGREE-SEEKERS.

