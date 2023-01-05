UNIVERSITY OF NORTH ALABAMA ATHLETICS HAS ANNOUNCED THEIR LION PRIDE DINNER AND AUCTION TO BE HELD IN AUGUST. THIS YEAR’S KEYNOTE SPEAKER WILL BE ARCHIE MANNING. TABLE SPONSORSHIPS ARE ON SALE NOW. INDIVIDUAL TICKETS WILL GO ON SALE IN JULY. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 256-765-4615.
