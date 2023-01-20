NEWS

TENNESSEE ENDED 2022 WITH CONTINUED LOW UNEMPLOYMENT ACROSS THE STATE. THE SEASONALLY ADJUSTED RATE FOR DECEMBER CAME IN AT 3.5%, WHICH WAS UNCHANGED FROM NOVEMBER. FOR THE ENTIRETY OF 2022, THE STATEWIDE UNEMPLOYMENT RATE REACHED A LOW OF 3.2% AND NEVER WENT ABOVE 3.5%. IN A YEAR-TO-YEAR COMPARISON, THE STATEWIDE UNEMPLOYMENT RATE IS DOWN 0.1 OF A PERCENTAGE POINT FROM 3.6% TO 3.5%.

