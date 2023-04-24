NEWS

THE UNEMPLOYMENT RATE IN THE SHOALS METROPOLITAN STATISTICAL AREA CIVILIAN LABOR FORCE FELL TO A HISTORIC LOW 2 PERCENT IN MARCH ACCORDING TO NEWLY RELEASED DATA BY THE ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF LABOR. THE RATE REPRESENTS 1,341 UNEMPLOYED MEMBERS OF THE SHOALS METROPOLITAN STATISTICAL AREA CIVILIAN LABOR FORCE. THE SHOALS MSA IS COMPRISED OF LAUDERDALE COUNTY WHICH HAD A RATE OF 1.9 PERCENT AND COLBERT COUNTY WITH HAD A RATE OF 2.2 PERCENT.

