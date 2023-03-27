THE UNEMPLOYMENT RATE IN THE SHOALS METROPOLITAN STATISTICAL AREA CIVILIAN LABOR FORCE FELL 2.5 PERCENT IN FEBRUARY ACCORDING TO NEWLY RELEASED DATA BY THE ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF LABOR. THIS MARKS THE SIX CONSECUTIVE MONTH THE RATE FELL BELOW THE 3 PERCENT LINE. THE SHOALS MSA IS COMPRISED OF LAUDERDALE COUNTY WHICH HAD A RATE OF 2.4 PERCENT AND COLBERT COUNTY WITH HAD A RATE OF 2.8 PERCENT.
Latest News
Currently in Lawrenceburg
60°
Sunny
60° / 45°
3 PM
61°
4 PM
61°
5 PM
60°
6 PM
57°
7 PM
53°
Most Popular
Articles
- Checkpoints planned in Maury and Giles counties
- Murder Investigation Underway in Lawrence County
- Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Investigating Series of Vandalisms
- LCSO Responds to Possible Overdose
- Tornadoes confirmed in Florence and Fayetteville
- Lincoln County hospital sustains storm damage
- Kaylen Judkins
- Ted Dwayne Watkins
- Tim Harwell
- Strong Storms Leave Damage in North Alabama
© Copyright 2023 Radio 7 Media 1212 N. Locust Ave.,, Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.