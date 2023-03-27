NEWS

THE UNEMPLOYMENT RATE IN THE SHOALS METROPOLITAN STATISTICAL AREA CIVILIAN LABOR FORCE FELL 2.5 PERCENT IN FEBRUARY ACCORDING TO NEWLY RELEASED DATA BY THE ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF LABOR. THIS MARKS THE SIX CONSECUTIVE MONTH THE RATE FELL BELOW THE 3 PERCENT LINE. THE SHOALS MSA IS COMPRISED OF LAUDERDALE COUNTY WHICH HAD A RATE OF 2.4 PERCENT AND COLBERT COUNTY WITH HAD A RATE OF 2.8 PERCENT.

Recommended for you