THE VAST MAJORITY OF COUNTIES IN TENNESSEE EXPERIENCED A DECREASE IN THEIR UNEMPLOYMENT RATES DURING JULY, ACCORDING TO THE DEPARTMENT OF LABOR AND WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT (TDLWD). SEVENTY-NINE OF TENNESSEE’S 95 COUNTIES REPORTED LOWER UNEMPLOYMENT COMPARED TO THE COUNTY STATISTICS FOR JUNE. RATES REMAINED THE SAME IN SIX COUNTIES, WHILE TEN COUNTIES DID EXPERIENCE A SLIGHT INCREASE IN THEIR JOBLESS NUMBERS. UNEMPLOYMENT IS BELOW 5% IN 81 COUNTIES ACROSS THE STATE AND 14 COUNTIES HAD RATES EQUAL TO OR HIGHER THAN 5% BUT LOWER THAN 10% IN JULY. WILLIAMSON HAD THE LOWEST RATES OF UNEMPLOYMENT AT 2.7%. GILES COUNTY CAME IN AT 3.7 PERCENT, LAWRENCE COUNTY AT 3.9 PERCENT, LEWIS COUNTY 3.5 PERCENT, MAURY COUNTY 3.0 PERCENT, MARSHALL COUNTY 3.4 PERCENT AND WAYNE COUNTY AT 4.4 PERCENT.

