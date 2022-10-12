The United States Postal Service is currently hiring motivated individuals to join us in our mission of service in your local community. The Postal Service is a great place to work that provides generous pay and benefits, job security and career advancement opportunities.
To assist potential applicants, we are hosting the following job fairs to fill immediate openings for Hiring Rural Carrier Associate and Assistant Rural Carrier at the Columbia Post Office, 417 W 7th, Columbia TN 38401, 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 12th.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.