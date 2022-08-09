NEWS

‘THIS FRIDAY NIGHT INCOMINGS COUNTY EXECUTIVE DAVID MORGAN IS HOSTING A UNITY CELEBRATION TO KICK OFF A RENEWED SPIRIT OF TOGETHERNESS IN LAWRENCE COUNTY. NO MATTER WHICH PARTY OR PERSON YOU SUPPORTED ON AUGUST 4, YOU ARE INVITED TO PROVIDENCE HALL ON THE LAWRENCEBURG SQUARE, WHERE FOOD TRUCKS AND LIVE MUSIC WILL HELP US COME TOGETHER IN A SPIRIT OF FUN, TOO. IT’S A COME AND GO EVENT THAT BEGINS AT 6 PM.

