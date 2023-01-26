NEWS

UNA WILL BE HAVING FIRST RESPONDERS' NIGHT ON FEBRUARY 11TH.  THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT WILL BE PLAYING FLORENCE FIRE RESCUE AT THE HALFTIME OF THE UNIVERSITY OF NORTH ALABAMA MEN’S GAME ON FEBRUARY 11TH. THE MEN’S GAME IS SCHEDULED TO START AT 7:15PM. TICKETS WILL BE GOOD FOR BOTH THE WOMEN’S AND MEN’S GAMES! GENERAL ADMISSION TICKETS WILL BE $10 AND DOWNSTAIRS RESERVED SEATING WILL BE $15 EACH. CHILDREN 5 AND UNDER WILL NOT NEED A TICKET.

