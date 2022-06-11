UNA - UNIVERSITY OF NORTH ALABAMA LOGO

THE UNIVERSITY OF NORTH ALABAMA BOARD OF TRUSTEES VOTED UNANIMOUSLY ON FRIDAY TO INCREASE UNDERGRADUATE TUITION BY $20 PER CREDIT HOUR FOR THE 2022-23 ACADEMIC YEAR. THE INCREASE COMES AFTER THREE YEARS OF MAINTAING FLAT TUITION AND IS BEING DONE IN ORDER TO HELP MITIGATE THE ONGOING IMPACT OF INFLATION AS WELL AS MULTI-YEAR BUDGET DEFICITS. GRADUATE TUITION AND THE $30 PER CREDIT HOUR GENERAL SEMESTER UNDERGRADUATE FEE REMAIN UNCHANGED.

