SEVERAL FUN PROGRAMS FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY ARE SCHEDULED FOR THIS WEEKEND AT DAVID CROCKETT STATE PARK IN LAWRENCEBURG. ON SATURDAY KICK YOUR WEEKEND OFF BY MAKING YOUR OWN PINECONE BIRD FEEDER AT 12 AT THE CROCKETT MUSEUM, FOLLOWED BY A BUG’S LIFE AT 4. THERE IS A SMALL ADMISSION PRICE FOR EACH. ON SUNDAY ENJOY TWO FREE ACTIVITIES LEARN ABOUT ANIMAL SENSES AT THE MUSEUM AT 10:30 AND REPURPOSE TP ROLL MARIONETTE ANIMALS AT THE MUSEUM AT 3:30. FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THESE ACTIVITIES ALONG WITH OTHER ACTIVITIES GOING ON THIS WEEKEND GO TO TN STATE PARKS DOT COM OR CALL THE PARK OFFICE AT 931-903-2323.
