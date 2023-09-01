NEWS

THE LAWRENCE COUNTY COMMISSION HAS THREE COMMITTEE MEETINGS SCHEDULED FOR THURSDAY AFTERNOON, SEPTEMBER 7. THE HIGHWAY COMMITTEE WILL MEET AT 4:30; THE SOLID WASTE COMMITTEE AT 5:00, AND THE BUDGET COMMITTEE AT 5:15. ALL WILL BE HELD IN THE SECOND-FLOOR CONFERENCE ROOM OF THE ADMINISTRATIVE CENTER AND THE PUBLIC IS WELCOME TO ATTEND.

