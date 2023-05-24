THE LAWRENCE COUNTY COMMISSION'S BUDGET COMMITTEE WILL MEET THURSDAY, MAY 25 AT 4 P.M. AND WEDNESDAY, MAY 31 AT 4 P.M. THE NONPROFIT/TOURISM/ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE WILL MEET TUESDAY, MAY 30 AT 5 P.M. THE PURCHASING COMMITTEE WILL MEET WEDNESDAY, JUNE 7 AT 5 P.M. ALL MEETINGS WILL BE HELD IN THE SECOND-FLOOR CONFERENCE ROOM AT THE ADMINISTRATIVE CENTER AND THE PUBLIC IS WELCOME TO ATTEND.

