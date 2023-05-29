NEWS

THE LAWRENCE COUNTY COMMISSION'S BUDGET COMMITTEE IS SCHEDULED TO MEET WEDNESDAY AT 4 TON CONTINUE WORK FOR THE 2023-2024 COUNTY BUDGET. THE NON-PROFIT TOURISM ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE IS SCHEDULED TO MEET TUESDAY AT 5. BOTH MEETINGS WILL BE HELD IN THE SECOND FLOOR CONFERENCE ROOM OF THE ADMINISTRATIVE BUILDING.

Recommended for you