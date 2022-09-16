NEWS

THE MIDDLE TENNESSEE DISTRICT FAIR WOULD LIKE TO REMIND FAIRGOERS OF SOME IMPORTANT DATES THIS UPCOMING WEEK. WEDNESDAY IS THE LAST DAY TO PURCHASE 25 DOLLAR ONLINE RIDE ARMBANDS, FRIDAY THE GATES WILL OPEN AND POTTED AND HANGING PLANT ENTRIES WILL ACCEPTED, ON SATURDAY CUT FLOWERS AND BAKED GOODS WILL BE ACCEPTED AND THE FAIREST OF THE FAIR PAGEANTS WILL BEGIN AND CONCLUDE ON SUNDAY. FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO M-T-D-FAIR.ORG.

Recommended for you