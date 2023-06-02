NEWS

A HEARING BEFORE THE LAWRENCEBURG CITY ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS IS SCHEDULED FOR JUNE 7TH TO HEAR A REQUEST FROM A REPRESENTATIVE FROM AT&T FOR A SPECIAL EXCEPTION TO CONSTRUCT A CELL PHONE TOWER AT 206 RAYFIELD AVENUE. THE ZONING ORDINANCE REQUIRES ZBA APPROVAL. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 8:30 AT THE MUNICIPAL COMPLEX LOCATED AT 25 PUBLIC SQUARE IN LAWRENCEBURG.

Recommended for you