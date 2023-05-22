IN THE EARLY MORNING HOURS ON SATURDAY, MAY 20TH, A HOME INVASION OCCURRED ON HWY 64 WEST, JUST WEST FOR LAWRENCEBURG. DURNING THE HOME INVASION, THE HOMEOWNER WAS SHOT MULTIPLE TIMES. UPON ARRIVAL OF LAW ENFORCEMENTS & EMS TO THE SCENE, THE VICTIM WAS TRANSPORTED TO A HOSPITAL FOR MEDICAL CARE. THE VICTIM IS NOW ALERT AND IN STABLE CONDITION. INVESTIGATORS DO HAVE SEVERAL LEADS, AND ARE PURSUING THEM AT THIS TIME. BASED ON THE FACTS OF THE INVESTIGATION THUS FAR IT IS BELIEVED THAT THIS INCIDENT WAS A TARGETED ATTACK, AND NOT A RANDOM ACT OF VIOLENCE. IF ANYONE HAS INFORMATION PERTAINING TO THIS CASE, THEY ARE ASKED TO PLEASE LET THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE KNOW THIS INFORMATION. YOU CAN REACH THEM AT 931-762-3236 OR 931-762-1608. SHERIFF JOHN MYERS SAYS THAT HE DOES NOT BELIEVE THAT ANYONE ELSE HAS BEEN TARGETED IN LAWRENCE COUNTY , AND THAT THE PUBLIC IS NOT IN ANY DANGER WITH REGARDS TO THE HOME INVASION THAT OCCURRED ON SATURDAY.
Update in Home Invasion Investigation in Lawrence County
