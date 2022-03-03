Phase 1 of the new City of Lawrenceburg Shelter is near completion. This initial stage, which encompasses the building’s 5000 square foot exterior includes the steel frame and shell of the building along with all windows and doors. A porch was also added to the new shelter to make the building more inviting to members of the community who are interested in adding a furry friend to their families.
Funding for Phase 1 was made possible because of the generous donations from people throughout Lawrence County through Friends of Lawrence County Animals (FOLCA). Additional monies were also allocated for this initial phase by the City of Lawrenceburg and Lawrence County.
The project was initially designed by Chet Rhodes and Associates. Kent Carvell Construction was awarded the contract for the exterior building by the City of Lawrenceburg.
Phase Two will begin soon and will include all interior construction along with additional fencing and landscaping around the new shelter. Additional donations will be needed to help with larger necessary items such as the HVAC systems, kennels, electrical and lighting, epoxy floors, plumbing and dehumidifiers.
The new shelter building will have a welcome area, adoption room, office and will have the capacity to house up to 82 kennels for dogs who will are waiting for their new forever homes.
“This new shelter has been a goal of mine and the City’s for some time,” said Lawrenceburg Mayor Blake Lay. “It has been gratifying to see the private and public sectors work so well together to accomplish this much-needed project for our community. The City Council and I are hopeful this unique partnership is a catalyst for other projects in the future.”
“We are so fortunate that everyone is coming together to make the new animal shelter a reality,” said FOLCA President, Leigh Ann Pettus. “So many of us love animals; however, all of us realize that the shelter helps to address safety and security concerns and leads to a higher quality of life for everyone. The new shelter is also an economic development plus as many new companies and people inquire about this essential service when considering moving to a new area.”
You can now support the shelter through donations made by going to FOLCA’s website at www.friendsoflawrencecountyanimals.org or by mail at Friends of Lawrence County Animals P.O. Box 174 Lawrenceburg, TN 38464
