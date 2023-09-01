NEWS

THE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF STATE RECENTLY RECOGNIZED RUSS BREWER AND STAFF AT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY CLERK’S OFFICE FOR SUPERIOR SERVICE TO ITS PASSPORT SERVICES PROGRAM AND THE TRAVELING PUBLIC. THE DEPARTMENT’S ACCEPTANCE FACILITY OVERSIGHT PROGRAM MADE A SITE VISIT ON AUGUST 15TH AND THE OFFICE RECEIVED A PERFECT SCORE. THE CERTIFICATE OF APPRECIATION STATES, “THEIR KNOWLEDGE OF PASSPORT ACCEPTANCE POLICIES AND PROCEDURES AND VIGILANCE IN PRACTICING INFORMATION SECURITY DEMONSTRATE THE HIGHEST COMMITMENT TO THE PASSPORT ACCEPTANCE PROGRAM.” IN FISCAL YEAR 2022-23, THE LAWRENCE COUNTY CLERK’S OFFICE PROCESSED 356 PASSPORT APPLICATIONS AND NONE CAME BACK WITH ISSUES.

