THE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE (USDA) BEGAN MAILING BALLOTS THIS WEEK FOR THE FARM SERVICE AGENCY (FSA) COUNTY AND URBAN COUNTY COMMITTEE ELECTIONS TO ALL ELIGIBLE AGRICULTURAL PRODUCERS AND PRIVATE LANDOWNERS ACROSS THE COUNTRY. ELECTIONS ARE OCCURRING IN CERTAIN LOCAL ADMINISTRATIVE AREAS (LAA) FOR THESE COMMITTEE MEMBERS WHO MAKE IMPORTANT DECISIONS ABOUT HOW FEDERAL FARM PROGRAMS ARE ADMINISTERED LOCALLY. PRODUCERS AND LANDOWNERS MUST RETURN BALLOTS TO THEIR LOCAL FSA COUNTY OFFICE OR HAVE THEIR BALLOTS BE POSTMARKED BY DEC. 5, 2022, IN ORDER FOR THOSE BALLOTS TO BE COUNTED.
