THE SOUTH-CENTRAL HUMAN RESOURCE AGENCY ANNOUNCED THAT THE USDA COMMODITIES WILL BE DISTRIBUTED FRIDAY IN LINCOLN COUNTY AT THE ROCK CHURCH LOCATED AT 2626 HUNTSVILLE HIGHWAY IN FAYETTEVILLE. DISTRIBUTION WILL BE FROM 9 TO 11 TO ELIGBLE AREA RESIDENTS. ANYONE RECEIVING AID FROM ONE OF THE FOLLOWING PROGRAMS IS ELIGIBLE: SNAP, FAMILIES FIRST, SSI, LIHEAP, OR PROOF OF RESIDENCY IN PUBLIC HOUSING.

