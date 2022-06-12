THE SOUTH-CENTRAL HUMAN RESOURCE AGENCY ANNOUNCED THAT THE USDA COMMODITIES WILL BE DISTRIBUTED FRIDAY IN LINCOLN COUNTY AT THE ROCK CHURCH LOCATED AT 2626 HUNTSVILLE HIGHWAY IN FAYETTEVILLE. DISTRIBUTION WILL BE FROM 9 TO 11 TO ELIGBLE AREA RESIDENTS. ANYONE RECEIVING AID FROM ONE OF THE FOLLOWING PROGRAMS IS ELIGIBLE: SNAP, FAMILIES FIRST, SSI, LIHEAP, OR PROOF OF RESIDENCY IN PUBLIC HOUSING.
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM CDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Heat index values 105 up to 110 expected. * WHERE...Portions of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
