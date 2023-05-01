NEWS

THE SOUTH-CENTRAL HUMAN RESOURCE AGENCY ANNOUNCED THAT U.S.D.A. COMMODITIES WILL BE DISTRIBUTED WEDNESDAY IN MARSHALL COUNTY. THE DISTRIBUTION WILL TAKE PLACE AT GREATER FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH, LOCATED AT 512 6TH AVENUE NORTH IN LEWISBURG. DISTRIBUTION WILL BE FROM 10 TO 11:30, TO ELIGIBLE AREA RESIDENTS. ANYONE RECEIVING AID FROM ONE OF THE FOLLOWING PROGRAMS IS ELIGIBLE: SNAP, FAMILIES FIRST, SSI, LIHEAP, OR PROOF OF RESIDENCY IN PUBLIC HOUSING.

