THE SOUTH-CENTRAL HUMAN RESOURCE AGENCY ANNOUNCED THAT U.S.D.A. COMMODITIES WILL BE DISTRIBUTED WEDNESDAY IN MARSHALL COUNTY. THE DISTRIBUTION WILL TAKE PLACE AT GREATER FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH, LOCATED AT 512 6TH AVENUE NORTH IN LEWISBURG. DISTRIBUTION WILL BE FROM 10 TO 11:30, TO ELIGIBLE AREA RESIDENTS. ANYONE RECEIVING AID FROM ONE OF THE FOLLOWING PROGRAMS IS ELIGIBLE: SNAP, FAMILIES FIRST, SSI, LIHEAP, OR PROOF OF RESIDENCY IN PUBLIC HOUSING.
Latest News
- Lawrence County Republican Women's Club to Meet - 5/9
- Shaw Cemetery Spring Cleaning - 5/6
- Alex Newell Memorial Swamp John's - 5/6
- Gospel Singing 5/6 @ Sonset Fellowhip Church
- Rally for Christ - 5/6
- Fish Fry at St. Joseph Civic Center Cancelled for 5/6
- Randall Calvin White
- Fish Fry for Hope Botanical Garden
Currently in Lawrenceburg
56°
Sunny
56° / 40°
10 AM
60°
11 AM
62°
12 PM
63°
1 PM
65°
2 PM
66°
Most Popular
Articles
- Death Investigation Underway in Lawrence County
- Farmers Markets Open in Alabama
- THP Checkpoint Scheduled for Saturday
- One Person Dies in Fatal Structure Fire in Colbert County
- Maury County Sheriff's Department Seeking Public's Help in Locating Wanted Person
- Lawrence County High School Basketball Coach Resigns
- Looney and Jackson Appointed to Election Commission
- USDA Commodities to be Distributed in Giles County
- Giles County Sheriff's Department Seeking Public's Help
- Arrest Made in Connection with Amish Buggy Hit and Run in February
© Copyright 2023 Radio 7 Media 1212 N. Locust Ave.,, Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.