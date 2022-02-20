SCHRA

THE SOUTH-CENTRAL HUMAN RESOURCE AGENCY HAS ANNOUNCED THAT USDA COMMODITIES WILL BE DISTRIBUTED FRIDAY IN LINCOLN COUNTY Y AT THE ROCK CHURCH IN FAYETTEVILLE. DISTRIBUTION WILL BE FROM 9 TO 11 TO ELIGIBLE AREA RESIDENTS.  ANYONE RECEIVING AID FROM ONE OF THE FOLLOWING PROGRAMS IS ELIGIBLE:  SNAP, FAMILIES FIRST, SSI, LIHEAP, OR PROOF OF RESIDENCY IN PUBLIC HOUSING.

