THE SOUTH-CENTRAL HUMAN RESOURCE AGENCY HAS ANNOUNCED THAT USDA COMMODITIES WILL BE DISTRIBUTED FRIDAY IN LINCOLN COUNTY Y AT THE ROCK CHURCH IN FAYETTEVILLE. DISTRIBUTION WILL BE FROM 9 TO 11 TO ELIGIBLE AREA RESIDENTS. ANYONE RECEIVING AID FROM ONE OF THE FOLLOWING PROGRAMS IS ELIGIBLE: SNAP, FAMILIES FIRST, SSI, LIHEAP, OR PROOF OF RESIDENCY IN PUBLIC HOUSING.
