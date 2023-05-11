THE SOUTH-CENTRAL HUMAN RESOURCE AGENCY ANNOUNCED THAT USDA COMMODITIES WILL BE DISTRIBUTED TUESDAY, MAY 23RD, IN LEWIS COUNTY. DISTRIBUTION WILL TAKE PLACE AT THE BALLPARK COMMUNITY BUILDING LOCATED AT 115 SMITH AVENUE IN HOHENWALD. DISTRIBUTION WILL BE FROM 10 TO 11:30, TO ALL ELIGIBLE AREA RESIDENTS. ANYONE RECEIVING AID FROM ONE OF THE FOLLOWING PROGRAMS IS ELIGIBLE: SNAP, FAMILIES FIRST, LI-HEAP AND PROOF OF RESIDENCY IN PUBLIC HOUSING.
