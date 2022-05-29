THE SOUTH-CENTRAL HUMAN RESOURCE AGENCY ANNOUNCED THAT THE USDA COMMODITIES WILL BE DISTRIBUTED FRIDAY JUNE 3RD IN MARSHALL COUNTY AT HOPETOWN LOCATED ON NORTH FIFTH AVENUE IN LEWISBURG. DISTRIBUTION WILL BE FROM 10 TO 12 TO ELIGIBLE AREA RESIDENTS. ANYONE RECEIVING AID FROM ONE OF THE FOLLOWING PROGRAMS IS ELIGIBLE: SNAP, FAMILIES FIRST, SSI, LIHEAP, OR PROOF OF RESIDENCY IN PUBLIC HOUSING.
