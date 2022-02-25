THE SOUTH-CENTRAL HUMAN RESOURCE AGENCY HAS ANNOUNCED THAT USDA COMMODITIES WILL BE DISTRIBUTED MONDAY FEBRUARY 28TH IN MAURY COUNTY AT THE MT PLEASANT COMMUNITY CENTER. DISTRIBUTION WILL BE FROM 10 TO 12 TO ELIGIBLE AREA RESIDENTS. ANYONE RECEIVING AID FROM ONE OF THE FOLLOWING PROGRAMS IS ELIGIBLE: SNAP, FAMILIES FIRST, SSI, LIHEAP, OR PROOF OF RESIDENCY IN PUBLIC HOUSING.
