South Central Human Resource Agency USDA Commodity Distribution

THE SOUTH-CENTRAL HUMAN RESOURCE AGENCY ANNOUNCED THAT THE USDA COMMODITIES WILL BE DISTRIBUTED FRIDAY IN WAYNE COUNTY AT GREEN RIVER BAPTIST CHURCH LOCATED AT 1061 COLLINWOOD HIGHWAY IN WAYNESBORO. DISTRIBUTION WILL BE FROM 10 TO 12 TO ELIGBLE AREA RESIDENTS. ANYONE RECEIVING AID FROM ONE OF THE FOLLOWING PROGRAMS IS ELIGIBLE: SNAP, FAMILIES FIRST, SSI, LIHEAP, OR PROOF OF RESIDENCY IN PUBLIC HOUSING.

