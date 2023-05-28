NEWS

THE SOUTH-CENTRAL HUMAN RESOURCE AGENCY WILL DISTRIBUTE USDA COMMODITIES THIS MONTH IN LAWRENCE COUNTY. COMMODITIES WILL BE DISTRIBUTED ON MAY 31, AT FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH ON SPRINGER ROAD IN LAWRENCEBURG. DISTRIBUTION WILL BE FROM 10 TO 12 THAT DAY. THOSE RECEIVING AID FROM ONE OF THE FOLLOWING PROGRAMS ARE ELIGIBLE: SNAP, FAMILIES FIRST, SSI, LIHEAP, OR PROOF OF RESIDENCY IN PUBLIC HOUSING.

Recommended for you