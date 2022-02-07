SCHRA

THE SOUTH-CENTRAL HUMAN RESOURCE AGENCY ANNOUNCED THAT THE USDA COMMODITIES WILL BE DISTRIBUTED THURSDAY FEBRUARY 10TH IN GILES COUNTY AT THE GILES COUNTY AGRICULTURE PARK IN PULASKI. DISTRIBUTION WILL BE FROM 10 TO 12 TO ELIGIBLE AREA RESIDENTS.  ANYONE RECEIVING AID FROM ONE OF THE FOLLOWING PROGRAMS IS ELIGIBLE:  SNAP, FAMILIES FIRST, SSI, LIHEAP, OR PROOF OF RESIDENCY IN PUBLIC HOUSING.

