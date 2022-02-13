SCHRA

THE SOUTH-CENTRAL HUMAN RESOURCE AGENCY ANNOUNCED THAT THE USDA COMMODITIES WILL BE DISTRIBUTED THURSDAY FEBRUARY 17TH IN LEWIS COUNTY AT THE BALL PARK COMMUNITY BUILDING LOCATED ON SMITH AVENUE IN HOHENWALD. DISTRIBUTION WILL BE FROM 10 TO 12 TO ELIGIBLE AREA RESIDENTS.  ANYONE RECEIVING AID FROM ONE OF THE FOLLOWING PROGRAMS IS ELIGIBLE:  SNAP, FAMILIES FIRST, SSI, LIHEAP, OR PROOF OF RESIDENCY IN PUBLIC HOUSING.

Recommended for you