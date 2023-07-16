SCHRA

THE SOUTH-CENTRAL HUMAN RESOURCE AGENCY ANNOUNCED THAT U.S.D.A. COMMODITIES WILL BE DISTRIBUTED WEDNESDAY IN GILES COUNTY. THE DISTRIBUTION WILL TAKE PLACE AT THE GILES COUNTY AGRI PARK ON ELKTON PIKE. DISTRIBUTION WILL BE FROM 9 TO 10:30 TO ELIGIBLE AREA RESIDENTS. 

Recommended for you