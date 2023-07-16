THE SOUTH-CENTRAL HUMAN RESOURCE AGENCY ANNOUNCED THAT U.S.D.A. COMMODITIES WILL BE DISTRIBUTED WEDNESDAY IN GILES COUNTY. THE DISTRIBUTION WILL TAKE PLACE AT THE GILES COUNTY AGRI PARK ON ELKTON PIKE. DISTRIBUTION WILL BE FROM 9 TO 10:30 TO ELIGIBLE AREA RESIDENTS.
Latest News
- Judy Lynn Long Marlow
- Ethridge Property Sustains Damage Over the Weekend
- Sheila Belew Webb
- James Darrell Twilley
- Tugboat Sank Over the Weekend in Florence
- 1st Annual Rotary Slow Pitch Co-Ed Softball Tournament in Wayne County
- Man Faces Charges from Fatal December Accident that Kills Deputy
- Edgar Carter Dove Sr.
Currently in Lawrenceburg
76°
87° / 66°
11 PM
76°
12 AM
73°
1 AM
73°
2 AM
72°
3 AM
71°
Most Popular
Articles
- Tennessee Department of Health Investigating Several Recent Diarrheal Illnesses in Middle Tennessee
- Male Struck in Kroger Parking Lot
- Drug Arrests in Lawrence County
- Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident in Muscle Shoals
- Investigation Underway in Williamson County
- Florence Police Urge Citizens to Lock Vehicles
- Sales Tax Holiday Coming Soon in Tennessee and Alabama
- SCAM ALERT - City of Lawrenceburg Issues Scam Alert
- TN Dept of Human Services to Provide Extra Support to Families First Program Families
- Benefit Account Set Up for Giles County Women Who Lost Home
© Copyright 2023 Radio 7 Media 1212 N. Locust Ave.,, Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.