THE SOUTH-CENTRAL HUMAN RESOURCE AGENCY ANNOUNCED THAT THE USDA COMMODITIES WILL BE DISTRIBUTED WEDNESDAY IN MAURY COUNTY AT MT PLEASANT COMMUNITY CENTER FROM 10 TO 12 TO ELIGBLE AREA RESIDENTS. ANYONE RECEIVING AID FROM ONE OF THE FOLLOWING PROGRAMS IS ELIGIBLE: SNAP, FAMILIES FIRST, SSI, LIHEAP, OR PROOF OF RESIDENCY IN PUBLIC HOUSING.
USDA Commodities to be Distributed Wednesday in Maury County
-
- Updated
Latest News
Currently in Lawrenceburg
70°
Partly Cloudy
80° / 56°
11 PM
68°
12 AM
67°
1 AM
65°
2 AM
63°
3 AM
62°
Most Popular
Articles
- Updated Reported Cases of Covid in Tennessee
- Who Murdered James Grimes? $1,000,000 Reward Offered in Giles County.
- Updated Reported Cases of Covid in Alabama
- A Search Warrant Executed Last Week in Lawrence County Resulted in Arrests
- Home Invasion in Giles County
- Lauderdale County Drug Arrest
- Death Investigation Continues in Lawrence County
- Search Warrant Results in Drug Arrest in Lauderdale County
- Double Homicide Investigation Underway in Maury County
- Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest Friday in Lawrence County Following Pursuit
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.