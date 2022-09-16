NEWS

THE SOUTH-CENTRAL HUMAN RESOURCE AGENCY ANNOUNCED THAT THE USDA COMMODITIES WILL BE DISTRIBUTED WEDNESDAY IN LEWIS COUNTY AT THE BALL PARK COMMUNITY BUILDING LOCATED AT 115 SMITH AVENUE IN HOHENWALD. DISTRIBUTION WILL BE FROM 10 TO 12 TO ALL ELIGIBLE AREA RESIDENTS. ANYONE RECEIVING AID FROM ONE OF THE FOLLOWING PROGRAMS IS ELIGIBLE: SNAP, FAMILIES FIRST, LI-HEAP AND PROOF OF RESIDENCY IN PUBLIC HOUSING. 

