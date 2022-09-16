THE SOUTH-CENTRAL HUMAN RESOURCE AGENCY ANNOUNCED THAT THE USDA COMMODITIES WILL BE DISTRIBUTED WEDNESDAY IN LEWIS COUNTY AT THE BALL PARK COMMUNITY BUILDING LOCATED AT 115 SMITH AVENUE IN HOHENWALD. DISTRIBUTION WILL BE FROM 10 TO 12 TO ALL ELIGIBLE AREA RESIDENTS. ANYONE RECEIVING AID FROM ONE OF THE FOLLOWING PROGRAMS IS ELIGIBLE: SNAP, FAMILIES FIRST, LI-HEAP AND PROOF OF RESIDENCY IN PUBLIC HOUSING.
Latest News
- Master Gardeners Fish Fundraiser for Hope Gardens
- Upcoming Week at the Middle Tn District Fair
- Fish Fry Rescheduled
- Morrow Family Benefit - 9/17
- Lewis County Government Allowing Residents to Cut Free Firewood
- State Veterinarian Orders Halt to Poultry Shows
- Quilts for Veterans' Community FIsh Fry Fundraiser
- Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen to Meet for Work Session
Currently in Lawrenceburg
65°
Partly Cloudy
83° / 59°
12 AM
64°
1 AM
64°
2 AM
63°
3 AM
61°
4 AM
61°
Most Popular
Articles
- Teen Arrested in Weekend Shooting in Mr. Pleasant
- Tennessee Department of Education Announces Designations for 2021-22 School Year
- Sheffield Police Seeking Public's Help Surrounding Drive by Shooting
- Tennessee Governor Announces Internet Expansion Grant Winners
- Notices Issued for Delinquent Taxpayers in Lawrence County
- USDA Commodities to be Distributed Friday in Lincoln County
- Danny Dewayne Skeen, Jr
- Pursuit in Lawrence County Ends with Suicide Attempt
- Christi Lynn Linville
- USPS Hiring Event in Columbia
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.