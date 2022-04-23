THE SOUTH-CENTRAL HUMAN RESOURCE AGENCY ANNOUNCED THAT THE USDA COMMODITIES WILL BE DISTRIBUTED FRIDAY IN LINCOLN COUNTY AT THE BALL PARK COMMUNITY BUILDING LOCATED AT 115 SMITH AVENUE IN HOHENWALD. DISTRIBUTION WILL BE FROM 10 TO 12 TO ELIGBLE AREA RESIDENTS. ANYONE RECEIVING AID FROM ONE OF THE FOLLOWING PROGRAMS IS ELIGIBLE: SNAP, FAMILIES FIRST, SSI, LIHEAP, OR PROOF OF RESIDENCY IN PUBLIC HOUSING.
USDA Commodity Distribution Announced for Lincoln County
-
- Updated
Latest News
- 35th Annual Arts Alive Festival Scheduled for May
- Tennessee Southern Railroad Authority's Quarterly Meeting Scheduled for This Week
- USDA Commodity Distribution Announced for Lincoln County
- Columbia State Community College: Important Deadlines for Fall and Summer Semester
- Lauderdale County Man Charged for Shooting in Sheffield
- Paul Dennis Beets
- Erwin Deuchle
- 42nd Annual MRB Art Award Show
Currently in Lawrenceburg
71°
80° / 62°
10 PM
70°
11 PM
68°
12 AM
68°
1 AM
66°
2 AM
65°
Most Popular
Articles
- Who Murdered James Grimes? $1,000,000 Reward Offered in Giles County.
- A Search Warrant Executed Last Week in Lawrence County Resulted in Arrests
- Home Invasion in Giles County
- Lauderdale County Drug Arrest
- Lauderdale County Man Charged for Shooting in Sheffield
- Double Homicide Investigation Underway in Maury County
- Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest Friday in Lawrence County Following Pursuit
- Updated Reported Cases of Covid in Tennessee
- Columbia Power and Water Scheduled Maintenance
- Death Investigation Continues in Lawrence County
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.