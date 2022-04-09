THE SOUTH-CENTRAL HUMAN RESOURCE AGENCY ANNOUNCED THAT THE USDA COMMODITIES WILL BE DISTRIBUTED TUESDAY IN HICKMAN COUNTY AT FAIRFIELD BAPTIST CHURCH IN CENTERVILLE. DISTRIBUTION WILL BE FROM 10 TO 12 TO ELIGIBLE AREA RESIDENTS. ANYONE RECEIVING AID FROM ONE OF THE FOLLOWING PROGRAMS IS ELIGIBLE: SNAP, FAMILIES FIRST, SSI, LIHEAP, OR PROOF OF RESIDENCY IN PUBLIC HOUSING.
Weather Alert
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Low temperatures in the mid 30s will result in patchy to widespread frost. * WHERE...Much of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&
Currently in Lawrenceburg
54°
Sunny
54° / 37°
3 PM
55°
4 PM
56°
5 PM
56°
6 PM
56°
7 PM
53°
