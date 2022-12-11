THE SOUTH-CENTRAL HUMAN RESOURCE AGENCY ANNOUNCED THAT U.S.D.A. COMMODITIES WILL BE DISTRIBUTED THURSDAY, DECEMBER 15, IN MAURY COUNTY. THE DISTRIBUTION WILL TAKE PLACE AT MT. PLEASANT COMMUNITY CENTER FROM 10 AM TO 11:30 AM. ANYONE RECEIVING AID FROM ONE OF THE FOLLOWING PROGRAMS IS ELIGIBLE: SNAP, FAMILIES FIRST, SSI, LIHEAP, AND RESIDENCY IN PUBLIC HOUSING.
Latest News
