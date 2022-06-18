USDA logo

THE SOUTH-CENTRAL HUMAN RESOURCE AGENCY ANNOUNCED THAT THE USDA COMMODITIES WILL BE DISTRIBUTED THURSDAY JUNE 30TH IN GILES COUNTY AT THE GILES COUNTY AGRI PARK LOCATED ON ELKTON PARK IN PULASKI. DISTRIBUTION WILL BE FROM 10 TO 12. ANYONE RECEIVING AID FROM ONE OF THE FOLLOWING PROGRAMS IS ELIGIBLE: SNAP, FAMILIES FIRST, SSI, LIHEAP AND RESIDENCY IN PUBLIC HOUSING.

Recommended for you