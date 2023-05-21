THE SOUTH-CENTRAL HUMAN RESOURCE AGENCY WILL DISTRIBUTE USDA COMMODITIES THIS MONTH IN LAWRENCE COUNTY. COMMODITIES WILL BE DISTRIBUTED ON MAY 31, AT FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH ON SPRINGER ROAD IN LAWRENCEBURG. DISTRIBUTION WILL BE FROM 10 AM TO 12 PM THAT DAY. THOSE RECEIVING AID FROM ONE OF THE FOLLOWING PROGRAMS ARE ELIGIBLE: SNAP, FAMILIES FIRST, SSI, LIHEAP, OR PROOF OF RESIDENCY IN PUBLIC HOUSING.
USDA commodity distribution set for May 31 in Lawrenceburg
-
- Updated
Latest News
- Arson charges filed in Perry County blaze
- Memorial Day holiday travel weekend ahead
- Lawrence County commission meets May 23
- USDA commodity distribution set for May 31 in Lawrenceburg
- Lawrence County Senior Center hosts event at Rotary Park
- Maury County Housing Board of Appeals convenes May 25
- Harvey Hughes
- Attempted murder charges filed in Lynnville shooting
Currently in Lawrenceburg
74°
Sunny
75° / 54°
6 PM
74°
7 PM
72°
8 PM
68°
9 PM
65°
10 PM
63°
Most Popular
Articles
- Home invasion under investigation in Lawrence County
- Deputy Shot in Giles County During Stand Off
- LCSO Investigating Theft of Lawn Mower and Generator
- Maury County Sheriff's Office Seeks Publics Help
- Fatal Accident in Maury County
- Authorities Continue the Search for Suspect in Murder Investigation
- Death Investigation Underway in Lawrence County
- Male Subject Found Deceased
- Randy James
- Muscle Shoals City Council to Meet
© Copyright 2023 Radio 7 Media 1212 N. Locust Ave.,, Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.