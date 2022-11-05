THE SOUTH-CENTRAL HUMAN RESOURCE AGENCY ANNOUNCED THAT THE USDA COMMODITIES WILL BE DISTRIBUTED DECEMBER 1ST IN LAWRENCE COUNTY AT FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH ON SPRINGER ROAD IN LAWRENCEBURG. DISTRIBUTION WILL BE FROM 10 TO 11:30 TO ELIGIBLE AREA RESIDENTS. ANYONE RECEIVING AID FROM ONE OF THE FOLLOWING PROGRAMS IS ELIGIBLE: SNAP, FAMILIES FIRST, SSI, LIHEAP, OR PROOF OF RESIDENCY IN PUBLIC HOUSING.
