NEWS

USDA HAS EXTENDED THE DEADLINE TO ENROLL IN DAIRY MARGIN COVERAGE (DMC) AND SUPPLEMENTAL DAIRY MARGIN COVERAGE (SDMC) FOR PROGRAM YEAR 2022.  THE DEADLINE TO APPLY FOR 2022 COVERAGE IS NOW MARCH 25, 2022. AS PART OF THE BIDEN-HARRIS ADMINISTRATION’S ONGOING EFFORTS TO SUPPORT DAIRY FARMERS AND RURAL COMMUNITIES, USDA’S FARM SERVICE AGENCY (FSA) OPENED DMC AND SDMC SIGNUP IN DECEMBER 2021 TO HELP PRODUCERS MANAGE ECONOMIC RISK BROUGHT ON BY MILK PRICE AND FEED COST DISPARITIES.

